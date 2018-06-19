On Stage – 43rd Season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Buffalo’s beloved Shakespeare in Delaware Park returns for is 43rd season this Thursday, June 21, with a showing of King Lear, directed by Steve Vaughan. The production showcases an all-star cast, including Anthony Alcocer, Dave Marciniak, Lisa Vitrano, Kevin Craig, Lisa Ludwig, Saul Elkin and Tom Loughlin as LEAR.
For upwards of half a century, “Shakespeare in the Park” has been entertaining the Buffalo community with its celebrated, and free, performances, set alongside the backdrop of Olmsted’s Gala Waters.
Each year, the production company entertains 40,000 audience members, who attend two different plays throughout the season. This summer’s second play, Much Ado About Nothing (directed by Kyle Loconti), will open on July 26.
Shakespeare in Delaware Park remains one of the largest FREE outdoor Shakespeare festivals in the county. This is your chance to see high-quality professional theatre in a setting like no other. Bring your friends, your family, and a date. No matter who you share the experience with, it will be a memorable one for years to come.
KING LEAR | June 21st – July 15th
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING | July 26th –August 19th
Performances are held every evening (except Mondays) at 7:30 p.m. Shows take place on Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park, next to Hoyt Lake behind the Rose Garden, off Lincoln Parkway near the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Further information may be obtained at shakespeareindelawarepark.org or by calling (716) 856-4533. Or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/shakespeareindelawarepark.