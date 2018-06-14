Mas Development for North Buffalo

Benderson Development has landed a potential out-parcel tenant for its Elmwood Hertel Plaza site at 1893 Elmwood Avenue. The company is seeking to construct a 2,606 sq.ft. Taco Bell restaurant with a drive through in the plaza that is anchored by LA Fitness. Variances for façade transparency (70 percent required, 37 percent proposed) and front setback from the street (10’ required and 84’ proposed) are required. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the matter on June 20.
It will join Citizens Bank along the plaza’s Elmwood frontage. Benderson has grounds for the setback variance. As a condition of the Citizen’s Bank lease, any future building in the development is prohibited from being closer to Elmwood Avenue than the bank. Their application also adds, “With respect to the transparency requirement, the Taco Bell is a very small building. The front of the building has two bays of windows and the main entrance. The building is consistent with other buildings which have been developed in the area.”
Developer interest along this section of Elmwood is heating up. Elmwood Hertel Plaza is located across from 20 acres of land at Elmwood and Hertel that Uniland Development Company and Blue Cardinal Capital are proposing to redevelop for a mix of uses. Two warehouses on those properties have already been demolished. It is just south of Benchmark Management’s 2020 Elmwood warehouse that it is demolishing to prepare the site for future development.