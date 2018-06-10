Make Music Day is June 21, 2018

If you like Porchfest, then you’re going to love Make Music Day. Each year, this phenomenon takes the world by storm, by bringing a free celebration of music to the people. The event was started in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and today it resounds from community to community. This is the day that musicians take to the streets, to the taverns, to the buses, to the porches… wherever music can be played.

It’s all for the love of music!

For the third year in a row, Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASIWNY) will be orchestrating Make Music Day in Buffalo. There will be concerts, pop-up performances, music workshops for children, and play-alongs. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Most importantly, the city will come together, one musician at a time, to embrace our collective love of music. This is a day when we share our thoughts and our dreams, as they roll out of our heads, in the form of beats and songs. It’s something that you’re not want to miss. It’s a movement that you’re going to want to be a part of.

Sign-up for Make Music Day 2018 is now open!

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day is open to anyone who wants to perform, host, learn, or teach music.

How to sign up…

If you are a Performer:

Create your profile by submitting a description of your act, photos, times you are available and any other relevant info. Check out the available venues and bid on one that fits your availability. When the venue operator confirms your request, you’re good to go.

Sign Up as a Performer Now!: Sign Up for Make Music WNY

If you are a Venue:

Create a profile by submitting your location information and a description of the space. Peruse the musician profiles to request a performance, or welcome musicians to bid on your space independently. Await the confirmation of your request or confirm the performers request, then you are ready to go on June 21st!

Sign Up as a Venue Now: Sign Up for Make Music WNY