Looking to Beat the Heat this Weekend? City Pool Facilities Will Be Open

This coming weekend, temperatures in Buffalo will be heating up. In response, the City has announced that outdoor swimming and wading pools will open a day early. The City’s Department of Public Works will be opening the public facilities on July 1, which will then be operational through Labor Day.

“With the weekend’s weather forecast predicting highs at or above 90 degrees, accompanied by high humidity this weekend, we decided to get the pools open on Saturday, instead of Sunday, so our residents can enjoy these great recreational assets. We expect a lot of families to take advantage of the early start to the swimming season,” Mayor Brown said.

Altogether, there are seven City-operated swimming pools, and two wading pools (2ft deep max). The facilities will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In order to maintain the pools, they are all closed one day per week in order to be cleaned. Detailed information, including up to date schedules, can be found at this website. Following are updates on a couple of the pools:

The swimming pool at Shoshone Park is undergoing a major reconstruction and will remain closed this summer

Cazenovia Indoor pool will also be open this weekend

Lovejoy Indoor pool is under construction and expected to open later in July

As for the City’s splash pads, they opened on June 22, which coincides with the last day of classes at Buffalo Public Schools. You can click here to learn about swim lessons, lifeguard training, etc.