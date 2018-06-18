There are all sorts of camps, dedicated to all sorts of young individuals. For the super creative children, Locust Street Art offers a summer camp that is dedicated to youngsters who have a bent for art. Locust Street Art’s Young Artist Summer Camp is perfect for beginner level young artists.
Starting on Monday, July 23, campers will be immersed into all sorts of arts related activities over the course of ten weekdays (Monday-Friday, 9:00am-2:00pm). The session ends on Friday, August 3. During the course of the summer camp, young artists will be able to actively learn about the following art related subjects:
- Art History
- Local artists
- How to implement specific techniques
- Color Theory
- How to use a vast array of materials
- Team work
- Simple critique skills
- Art terminology
- Field Trip! (TBD)
Since 1959, Locust Street Art has been dedicated to offering art lessons to children who otherwise might not be afforded the opportunity. Over the years, hundreds upon hundreds of children have participated in the programs, which serve to provide them with artistic outlets. When it comes to offerings at Locust Street Art, Young Artist Summer Camp is just one of the ways to immerse a child into the captivating and imaginative world of art.
If you want to learn more, or are ready to sign up, everything that you need to know can be found here. Also, be sure to attend the Locust Street’s 58th Annual Art Show Fundraiser on June 23 (click here to lean more).
Locust Street Art | 138 Locust Street | Buffalo, New York 14204 | (716) 852-4562