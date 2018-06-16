LADY WINDERMERE’S FAN at Irish Classical wraps up season in high style

THE BASICS: LADY WINDERMERE’S FAN, a comedy by Oscar Wilde presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Josephine Hogan, runs through Sunday, June 24, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at both 3 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2 at the Andrews Theatre, home of the ICTC, 625 Main Street in downtown Buffalo. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com Full service bar, pretzels. Runtime: 2 hours, with one 10-minute intermission.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: In this high-society Victorian comedy, on the eve of innocent Lady Windermere’s (Arianne Davidow) 21st birthday party, arranged by her older husband, Lord Windermere (Matt Witten), she is gently seduced by Lord Darlington (Ben Michael Moran), sweet talking which might go nowhere, except after she has been informed that her husband has regularly been paying lavish sums of money to a woman of disrepute, the disgraced and enigmatic “Mrs. Erlynn” (Kate LoConti). Suspecting the worst, and now in a fit of pique, young Lady Windermere rashly decides to leave her husband and infant child to run off with Darlington. Will she be dissuaded from this grave error of youthful judgement? And if so, by whom? Perhaps by someone who made the same mistake herself, years ago.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: As I’ve mentioned in other reviews, at the Irish Classical Theatre, we alternate between plays about scrappy down and outers (often Irish) on one hand and then fashionable drawing room comedies on the other. With either genre, the ICTC is almost always at the top of their game, as they are here. And why not, as they are directed by an ICTC founder, Josephine Hogan.

The play has been admirably cast with mostly ICTC regulars, including the imperious Matt Witten as Lord Windermere, and with Buffalo’s greatest upper class “twit” impersonator, Ben Michael Moran, as Lord Darlington, and the indomitable, she-of-perfect-diction, Kate LoConti as Mrs. Erlynne. Typically these kinds of plays, especially Wilde’s, are chock full of dialogue, and LoConti always, always delivers with Maggie Smith quality bite.

The lovely Arianne Davidow has been taking on bigger and bigger roles in Buffalo and was wonderfully cast as Lady Windermere herself.

And what would drawing room comedies be without an exasperated butler? Here Buffalo favorite David Lundy delivers as Parker. Along the way, ICTC veterans provide solid support including Christian Brandjes as the somewhat dopey Lord Augustus and Chris Kelly as the caustic Mr. Cecil Graham. One charming note: Josephine Hogan and Vincent O’Neill’s son Jamie O’Neill plays a minor role, Mr. Hopper.

One of the great difficulties in these comedies is having all of the actresses behave with the haughtiness associated with their titles, wealth, breeding, and position in society, delivering a drop-dead line or two in character, and then quickly fading into the ensemble. And so kudos to Colleen Gaughan as the Duchess of Berwick, Emily Collins as Lady Agatha Carlisle, Jaimee Harmon as Lady Plymdale, and Kathleen Betsko Yale as Lady Jedburgh.

Did the playwright Oscar Wilde really tell an American customs agent: “I have nothing to declare but my genius?” Probably not, but the reason that line lives on is because we want to believe it and you will believe it when you attend LADY WINDERMERE’S FAN.

UP NEXT: The Irish Classical Theatre Company opens their 2018-2019 season with American playwright Clifford Odets’ GOLDEN BOY about a young man choosing between the serious life of a violinist versus a prize fighter’s life of fast money, cars, and women.

Lead image: Matt Witten and Arianne Davidow. Photos by Gene Witkowski.

