Labatt USA Partners with Waterkeeper to Promote Local Water Stewardship

It’s a well known fact that Labatt is considered one of Buffalo’s hometown beers. After relocating its US headquarters to Buffalo, locals immediately realized that they had tied the knot with the beer company, and it’s been a blissful partnership ever since.
Today the relationship is stronger than ever. Not only is the company in the process of building Labatt House in the Cobblestone District, Labatt USA has teamed up with Waterkeeper to protect a number of watersheds throughout the Great Lakes region. Locally, Labatt has invested $10,000 to support Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper ‘s sustainability efforts along the Buffalo River. That effort has been compounded by an even larger $100,000 investment into Waterkeeper’s stewardship of the Great Lakes region as part of the Waterkeeper Alliance. Labatt is making these funding commitments as part of its ideology that there are three top line components that make its company strong – “people, planet and profit.”
“Not only is clean water required to make great beer, but it also means recreation on the water. By working to improve our water footprint, we’re also able to impact our communities to help ensure everyone can swim, boat and enjoy our local waterways throughout the summer,” said Lisa Texido, brand manager for the Labatt Family.
“Clean water is essential to public health and our quality of life here in New York,” said Paul Gallay, president of Waterkeeper. “We are grateful that Labatt USA is partnering with us to safeguard our water resources, and their investment will undoubtedly make a long-lasting impact in the communities we serve.”
Lead image: Labatt USA “Loving New York” Cans feature the Buffalo River