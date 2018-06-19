It’s Time to Empower Female Rowers at The West Side Rowing Club

When it comes to aquatic crafts on the waterfront, Buffalo is more diverse than ever. There are opportunities to take to the waters on small personal crafts such as kayaks. Then there are the tiki boats. And the opportunities get bigger and grander from there, all the way up to lake bound cruises. Lake Erie and the Buffalo River have become bustling places, filled with all sorts of people, many of who are experiencing the waterfront for the first time in their lives. And that’s the way it should be.

One of the fastest growing waterfront activities is rowing. Since the beginning, rowing clubs proliferated our waterways. Eventually the rowing scene died down, as the city recoiled into itself. But now we’re seeing a return of rowers to the waters, thanks in part to the clean up of the Buffalo River and Lake Erie. Add to that, the burgeoning rowing scene at the West Side Rowing Club (foot of Porter Avenue), and opportunities abound for anyone that wants to try their hand at the sport/recreation.

While opportunities to row abound, I recently learned that boys have a distinct advantage over girls when it comes to rowing competitively. It was rowing advocate Gregory Usewicz who clued me into this. One would think that youth rowing would be a level playing field, but that’s apparently not the case. Why? Because rowing sculls are not designed to accommodate both girls and boys equally – they are usually designed for men. Who knew? Now we do.

In an effort to bring more rowing opportunities to the West Side Rowing Club, Usewicz is helping to organize a crucial fundraiser that will help to raise funds to purchase sculls that are designed for women.

“Our big goal this year is to raise enough to purchase an eight person boat designed for women,” said Usewicz. “Currently many of the girls are rowing boats designed for men. Obviously men and women are physically different. With proper equipment, our kids can be even more competitive against some of the powerhouse rowing clubs from such places as Boston, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and Maryland.”

According to Usewicz, most of the money needed to get Buffalo’s youth out onto the water, rowing competitively, comes from the parents of the rowers. The expenses can add up. At the same time, the rowing clubs should be able to provide the bottom line resources to afford all youth the opportunity to excel to the fullest. Sculls are pricey. They can amount to $40K per craft.

The West Side Rowing Club is Buffalo’s first and oldest rowing club, established in 1912. Since that time, the club has offered countless opportunities to rowers of all ages and abilities to participate in rowing activities. But when it comes to competing, it appears that the girls have not been given the proper resources that they need in order to represent Buffalo to the fullest degree. Now it’s time to change that.

The West Side Rowing Club Junior will be holding a fundraising event at 5pm on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 at the “Side Rowing Club”, 1 Rotary Row Buffalo NY 14201. The club will be selling tickets for $20 each, which will include beer, pizza, and other snacks. There will also be basket raffles, as well as a silent auction.

Tickets to the fundraiser can also be purchased online.