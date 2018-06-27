International Institute Invites the Community to Offer Comfort to Immigrant Children

The International Institute has come up with a super inspirational way to help ease the pain and anxiety of children that are caught in the crosshairs of immigration conflicts at the border.

On Friday, June 29, the International Institute invites members of the community to gather at their headquarters – 864 Delaware Avenue – to write messages of ‘welcome and comfort’ to immigrant children. The cards will help to assure them that there are people who support them in this scary and confusing time. The International Institute is also asking that people bring along small stuffed animals if they want, to send along with the cards of comfort. The initiative at hand is called Operation Comfort.

“Buffalo is known nationally as a welcoming community and this is just one small way we can send words of comfort and encouragement from Western New York,” said Adair Saviola, spokesperson for the Institute. “We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors on Friday afternoon.”

“The community is invited to the Institute to make a card or sign or write a letter of welcome to send to the children. Children’s artwork is especially appreciated. Letters and cards, in both English and Spanish, will be generated by members of the community. Supplies for making the cards and letters will be provided by the Institute.The words of welcome will be attached to the stuffed animals collected.” – International Institute

Once the cards have been written/drawn, and the stuffed animals have been collected, the International Institute will send the care packages off to the “children in their facilities” on Monday.

Operation Comfort

1:00 to 4:00 pm

International Institute | 864 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY

Also, be sure to remember that this Saturday, June 30, a rally and march is set to take place at Niagara Square – see Facebook event. The rally is a call out to end family separation at the border, now and for all time. Participating groups and organizations include Women’s Resistance Revival Chorus, and students who were just at the Southern Border.

Click here for the details.

Route: March to ICE – 250 Delaware (corner of Chippewa), and return.

Families Belong Together march and rally cosponsors include ACLU WNY, HES Properties, Interfaith Peace Network, International Institute, Justice For Migrant Families, NYCLU Western Regional Office, Peacejam Buffalo, Sister District for Western New York, a NYPAN Chapter, Slow Roll, StandUp WNY, Stronger Together WNY, Corp. – Action Together Network, VFP 128, WNYCOSH, Resistance Voters WNY, WNY Peace Center, and StandUp WNY

Lead image: 5demayo