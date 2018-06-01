Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Infilling: 121 School Street Nears Completion

A modern two-story infill house is nearing completion at 121 School Street on the west side. It is being constructed on a 30’ by 100’ lot at the corner of Plymouth Avenue. The property owner who is building the house has gone with a gray exterior instead of the previously-planned red.

Michael Anderson’s Abstract Architecture designed the residence that will contain two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 1,170 sq.ft. of living space. Construction cost had been estimated at $150,000.

The exterior is a combination of painted metal siding and plywood paneling. Off-street parking is provided in the rear of the lot accessed from Plymouth Avenue.

