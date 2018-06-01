For the first time, Riverfest Park (on the Buffalo River) is hosting a two-day summer celebration that kicks off today at 5pm! At 7pm, The Strictly Hip (Tragically Hip cover band) takes the stage, right along the water, across the river from Buffalo RiverWorks.
Riverfest Park, aka Peg’s Park, was the park that got the development ball rolling for the Old First Ward. The introduction of the park led the way for others to jump in, and today the area has become a hub of excitement, with new projects being announced all the time.
Now, it’s time to celebrate the park, the Buffalo River, the Old First Ward, and Buffalo’s glorious summers, with the inaugural SummerFest @ Riverfest Park.
SummerFest @ Riverfest Park
Friday, June 1, 5pm-12am | Saturday, June 2, 12pm-12am
Free to attend
See the flyer below for all of the details