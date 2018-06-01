Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Inaugural SummerFest @ Riverfest Park

For the first time, Riverfest Park (on the Buffalo River) is hosting a two-day summer celebration that kicks off today at 5pm! At 7pm, The Strictly Hip (Tragically Hip cover band) takes the stage, right along the water, across the river from Buffalo RiverWorks.

Riverfest Park, aka Peg’s Park, was the park that got the development ball rolling for the Old First Ward. The introduction of the park led the way for others to jump in, and today the area has become a hub of excitement, with new projects being announced all the time.

Now, it’s time to celebrate the park, the Buffalo River, the Old First Ward, and Buffalo’s glorious summers, with the inaugural SummerFest @ Riverfest Park.

SummerFest @ Riverfest Park

Friday, June 1, 5pm-12am | Saturday, June 2, 12pm-12am

Buffalo River Fest Park  | 249 Ohio Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

Free to attend

See the flyer below for all of the details

