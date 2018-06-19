When it come to being an LGBTQ Buffalonian, there’s a lot to be happy about. Pride Week as become a celebrated event that grows stronger every year. The Pride related socials and activities have helped to bring a city together, to unite under an inclusive colorful flag.

Aside from Pride Week, there are numerous other LGBTQ-friendly events throughout the course of the year, that help to keep the rainbow flag a wavin’. From Gay Bingo to the Gay Men’s Book Club, myriad activities abound.

Now, for the first time ever, an LGBTQ barbecue is being organized, which will take place on Sunday, June 24, between noon and 6 pm. LGBTQ Buffalonians and their friends and families are invited to come grill out/picnic at the Shelter 2 at LaSalle Park. Grills will be on hand for anyone that wants to cook up some food. Otherwise, picnic baskets will suffice. Just bring your own food (and some to share if you want), lawn games, blankets, chairs, etc., and get ready to have a grand old time under the sun. There will even be a barbecue talent show, so grab your harmonica, hula hoop, or anything else that you feel might entertain the crow. Or just sit back and relax and enjoy the company of others.

“A Queer-B-Que is not just an amazing way to spend a Sunday. Picnicking for Pride is a time-honored tradition in Western New York. In the 1970s and 80s, before Pride rallies and parades, LGBTQ Buffalonians gathered at parks around the area to break bread. During Pride weekend, groups oriented toward LGBTQ people of color, such as Black Men Talking and Black Intelligent Ladies Alliance, have continued the practice of holding a picnic for Pride. Queer-B-Que is honored to continue this tradition—and to help extend Pride celebrations throughout the month of June. Participation in the Queer-B-Que is free—just bring your fabulous self, your family or friends, and some food. We can’t wait to see you there.” – Buffalo Queer-B-Que organizers

Inaugural Buffalo Queer-B-Que

Sunday, June 24, 2018

12 PM – 6 PM

Lasalle Park | 1 Porter Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201

