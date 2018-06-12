Hydraulic Hots for Casual Fridays

Hydraulic Hearth’s beer garden is now open for lunch on Fridays, adding another awesome place to dine in Larkinville.
The new lunch experience is considered a casual one – it’s called “Hydraulic Hots”.
From 11:30am to 2pm on Fridays throughout the summer, hungry (and thirsty) lunch-goers are invited to stop on over to the beer garden, to enjoy a delicious fast-food grill menu, with drinks served up quick at the outside bar. The lunch menu will revolve around traditional American hamburger and hotdog fare.
The grilled items and outside bar selections include:
- The house “Larkin Burger” with two house-ground patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and a secret sauce
- Veggie burgers
- Sahlen’s dogs
- Italian sausage with peppers and onions
- Grilled potatoes
- House-brewed Community Beer Works
- Shandies
- Wine and select cocktails
“Our beer garden is perfect for a casual Friday lunch from the grill,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “The bar will stay open throughout the afternoon so that people starting their weekend early can do so in a timely fashion.”
Hydraulic Hots @ Hydraulic Hearth‘s Beer Garden – 716 Swan Street, Larkinville
Fridays throughout the summer
11:30am-2pm
The bar staying open through to regular kitchen hours beginning at 4pm