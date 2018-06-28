Have you ever thought that you would like to be more of a part of Buffalo, but you weren’t sure exactly how to go about doing it? If that’s the case, you might want to join in on Human BuffaLove #5 – the annual aerial photoshoot that sees Buffalovers coming together in the shape of a buffalo. The gathering, organized by BuffaLove Apparel and Patty’s People Pictures, takes place at Canalside on Sunday, July 1 – registration starts at 10:30am.
A $25 ticket gets you a spot in the human buffalo, an event T-shirt, Chiavetta’s Chicken BBQ lunch, and a chance to catch the band The Boy’s of Summer. It’s part picnic, part concert, and a lot of participatory fun. The yearly event is a tribute to Buffalo, and our local veterans. On that day, donations will be directed to STAND4HEROES and WNY heroes.
Click here to learn more, and get your tickets. Also see the Facebook event page.