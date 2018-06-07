How a Yoga Teacher with an International Reach Keeps it Local

Author: S. Halcomb

Whether you practice yoga or not, you have surely noticed the proliferation of yoga studios and classes in Buffalo. Yoga is available everywhere even, just like everything else, online. If you are familiar with streaming services like Yoga Glo or Cody, you may even wonder where the teachers, whose classes can be viewed all over the world, come from and can these classes contribute to their home towns? Given the effect that online shopping can have on brick and mortar businesses, this is a valid question.

One of those online teachers is living and working right here in Buffalo. Molly Muffoletto has been teaching yoga throughout the Buffalo area and beyond for well over a decade. “My local classes are still the most important to me,” she says. “With the company I stream for being headquartered out of state, I wanted to find a way to have those classes give back to my community. Yoga is all about community.” With that comes Yoga with Molly on the Road. All of the classes being filmed for Om My Yoga will be held in various spaces and places throughout WNY and be donation based. “I get none of that money. The owners of wherever we film choose a local charity or organization to donate to, even if the host is a non-profit or the like, the money can go right back to themselves,” says Molly.

The response has been overwhelming, but with four classes a month being her requirement, more spaces are always needed. “There are always people and organizations in need, so I would like to sprinkle around as much as possible.”

If you’re interested in hosting a class or classes, contact Molly via email at yogawithmolly@gmail.com or on Facebook via messenger for the page Yoga with Molly on the Road. If you want to participate on classes, like and follow Yoga with Molly on the Road on Facebook. All the details like schedule, locations and charities will be available there.

“It may seem glamorous to be an ‘online yogi’ but most of us are really hustling to be able to keep sharing the practice that we love,” shares Molly. “But our training also teaches us that it is most important to give back.” So, if you want to be able to say, “I’ve taken class from that online yoga teacher in person,” but don’t want to be filmed, catch her at Impact Yoga currently, Power Yoga Buffalo on Elmwood shortly, and Heart Fire Yoga coming this Fall, and support one of your local studios. “We are so lucky here in Buffalo. We have access some really high caliber yoga teachers and studios. I hope my online classes can reach people that don’t have access to studios and teachers and give back to my hometown at the same time.”