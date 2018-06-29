Hot Buffalo-style Garden Art Sale this weekend!

Author: Jim Charlier

There will be no hotter event this weekend than the much anticipate Garden Art Sale this Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens front lawn.

Need something special or handcrafted to complete your garden art collection? There is something for everyone at this popular sale. Visit vendors of nature-themed items or works that can be displayed in a garden setting, in many mediums—sculpture, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, architectural remnants, found art, jewelry, ceramics, planters—anything that looks good in a garden!

More than 46 vendors will be selling their wares. That’s TWICE as many vendors as the sale had in 2017! Vendors are mostly local, but there are many from Rochester, as well as Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

There will also be live music of songs you’ll want to sing along with by Harvey Brice (11 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days).

There will be food trucks! On Saturday we’ll be joined by Lloyd Taco, Hawaiian BBQ, and Sweet Melody’s. On Sunday we’ll see Mineo & Sapio, The Great Aussie Bite, Sweet Melody’s, and Tuk Tea.

In addition to basket raffles of items from each of the vendors, there will be an “Avenue of Plant Societies” where the area’s diverse plant societies will be on hand to answer questions about their specialty plants.

One of the summer’s most unique events, the Buffalo-style Garden Art sale takes advantage of Buffalo Niagara’s ever-growing and enthusiastic gardening community.

For more information and complete list of vendors, visit GardenBuffaloNiagara.com.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens with events like Garden Walk Buffalo, America’s largest garden tour; the 20 other regional garden tours; the Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July; Bike Garden Rides during the summer months; and specialty tours, hosted by Explore Buffalo—the East Side Momentum and Buffalo Beyond Flowers Sustainability bus tours.