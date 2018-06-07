Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Hoppy Hour Clam Bake with Grassroots Gardens at The Terrace

When Jason Davidson (co-owner of The Terrace at Delaware Park) called me to say that he was rekindling the concept of “Hoppy Hours” at his restaurant, I was enthused. Then, he said that, moving forward, each of the Hoppy Hours would benefit different regional non-profits, which I thought was a fantastic idea. He then asked if I had a suggestion for a non-profit for their Hoppy Hour kick-off on Thursday, June 7, and without hesitation I replied “Grassroots Gardens of WNY”.

Apparently he liked that suggestion, because later today, from 6pm to 10pm, the first Hoppy Hour (held every Thursday) will get underway, with partial proceeds being directed to Grassroots Gardens.

“Each week we mash up a different not-for-profit group, brewery, and local musician or group,” said Davidson. “This year were adding a patio clam bake with 1/2 dozen grilled littlenecks going for $5. Beer, clams, live music, and sunshine is what summer time means to me in Buffalo.”

“If  we can raise money and awareness for a good cause at the same time, I think we have a winner!” said co-owner Mike Shatzel. “Hoppy Hour is special to us because it was the catalyst for opening The Terrace. When we started the series it was the first time that many people got to experience this amazing space – they all said the historic boathouse (Marcy Casino) should be open to the public, as it’s a public space. And we agreed. The public supported our efforts and here we are. So we’re continuing the series to thank those who fought to open a restaurant in Delaware Park, and we will continue to give back to the community in the process.”

  • Every Thursday throughout the summer
  • Great Lakes Brewing Co.
  • Live music from Zack Ward
  • Weekly charity component
  • Buffalo’s most breathtaking patio overlooking Gala Waters (Hoyt Lake) in Delaware Park

Thursday, June 7, 2018

6pm to 10pm

The Terrace at Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, New York 14222

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

