Happy World Refugee Day!

As the world continues to battle it out over issues revolving around legal/illegal refugee and immigrant status, Buffalo is in the midst of celebrating its refugee populations. Throughout the day, events are being held in various parts of the city, including LaSalle Park, where refugee families and their friends have gathered to play music, dance, Zumba, drum, exhibit art, share food, face paint, throw Frisbees, play soccer and volleyball, and picnic under some of the shady trees.

Free bus rides were organized for refugee populations, to ensure that everyone had access to the inclusive LaSalle Park festival.

Following is a video featuring Ali Khadum, founding member of WNY World Refugee Day:

The world wide celebration of diversity was founded by the United Nations. The annual event has been widely embraced as a way to demonstrate that Buffalo truly is a City of Good Neighbors. 

The little boy on the far right is wearing a gold badge – he was previously deputized by the friendly police officer in the photo
A festival is not complete without a pretty purple parasol
Soccer tips were a hot commodity earlier today
Everyone is invited to celebrate World Refugee Day

Lead image: The bandshell at LaSalle Park is an awesome waterfront asset. There should be festivals here every weekend.

