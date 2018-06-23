Happy World Refugee Day!

As the world continues to battle it out over issues revolving around legal/illegal refugee and immigrant status, Buffalo is in the midst of celebrating its refugee populations. Throughout the day, events are being held in various parts of the city, including LaSalle Park, where refugee families and their friends have gathered to play music, dance, Zumba, drum, exhibit art, share food, face paint, throw Frisbees, play soccer and volleyball, and picnic under some of the shady trees.
Free bus rides were organized for refugee populations, to ensure that everyone had access to the inclusive LaSalle Park festival.
Following is a video featuring Ali Khadum, founding member of WNY World Refugee Day:
The world wide celebration of diversity was founded by the United Nations. The annual event has been widely embraced as a way to demonstrate that Buffalo truly is a City of Good Neighbors.
Lead image: The bandshell at LaSalle Park is an awesome waterfront asset. There should be festivals here every weekend.