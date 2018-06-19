Greenman-Pedersen sets up shop in Brisbane Building

The Brisbane Building has another new tenant. Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI), an engineering consulting firm that specializes in the innovative design and construction of transportation infrastructure and building projects, has opened an office within the building that will furnish amenities for 14 employees. GPI, which operates in Cheektowaga, is transferring the branch of its office that focuses on design and construction inspection, primarily in infrastructure systems, including bridges, roads, complete streets, water and wastewater systems and recreational trails. The employees will occupy a space on the third floor of the building. A look at some of the assets/offerings that are included with the building include:

Up-to-date mechanical systems, elegant building lobby

Fully appointed 600 square foot conference room available to our tenants without cost

Light Rail Rapid Transit System at front door

Close proximity to City Hall and Erie County Clerks office

“We are so pleased that your business address is in downtown Buffalo,” said Mayor Byron Brown, who was happy that more business are looking towards downtown Buffalo as a strategic move, at a time when the city is undergoing a renaissance. “Buffalo is certainly growing by leaps and bounds and it’s a time of growth for GPI. We look forward to our continued growth together.”

GPI is currently working with the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning to design and construct the Shoreline Trail, creating a linkage to the existing trailway along the Outer Harbor and Union Ship Canal in Buffalo. GPI is also conducting survey work for the Marrano Homes Colvin Estates development in North Buffalo.

“We have strong working relationships with the city and Erie County.” said Joseph E. Nemmer, P.E., executive vice president and branch manager for GPI. “Basing our engineering group just two blocks from city and county buildings will allow us to better serve our clients.”

In his remarks on the move, GPI chief executive officer Christer Ericsson, P.E. noted, “GPI’s roots are based on our close working relationship with local government, dating back to 1966 and the firm’s inception in the Village of Babylon, New York, where our first contracts were with the village and nearby NYSDOT Region 10.”

GPI has worked for decades on numerous notable rehabilitation, revitalization projects in Buffalo and Erie County, including several of historical significance:

Canterbury Woods Gates survey stakeout (2016)

Canterbury Woods Gates survey stakeout (2016) Porter Avenue Bridge replacement (2016)

Buffalo Zoo Arctic Edge survey (2014)

Erie County Court Building exterior renovations (2014)

Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens structural repairs (2007)

Cyclorama Building rehabilitation (2001)

William Street Post Office expansion (1994)

Exchange Street reconstruction (1990)

I-190 rehabilitation – nearly the entire stretch of the Niagara Section of the New York State Thruway (1980s)

West Ferry Street Lift Bridge rehabilitation (1988)

Ohio Street Lift Bridge rehabilitation (1980)

Lincoln Parkway stone arch bridge rehabilitation (1964)

Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. is now located on the third floor of the Brisbane Building, 403 Main St., in downtown Buffalo. It’s Cheektowaga location will remain open to accommodate surveying and mapping operations of 10+ survey crews, fully equipped bridge and structural inspection teams, and a multi-service land planning group.