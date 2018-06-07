Got a Spare $1.35M Lying Around?

One of Buffalo’s most spectacular mansions is on the market for a paltry $1.35M. There are currently 10 city residences on the market in the million dollar range, a once unheard-of price in Buffalo. Almost all of them are worth highlighting here. I hope to get to at least a few of those in future stories. But first lest look at 690 West Ferry Street.
With its romantic arched doorway and delicate leaded glass this Gothic beauty, set far back from the street, this wonderful house always attracted my interest. It sits on land that was once part of the Albright estate, which was once possibly the grandest homestead in Buffalo. Some time in the 1920’s the estate was subdivided into more than a dozen smaller properties, each sporting a distinctive home. It’s hard to describe this a s a small house, however. It’s 6,535 square feet of space includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a giant kitchen, and a multitude of living and entertaining rooms with a handful of fireplaces and tons of carved wood. Some of the bathrooms would be considered large for a bedroom in a normal house. It also has an enclosed back yard, a three car garage, and a large pool. Taxes are $18,192. It last sold in spring 2009 for $645,000.
Here is the pitch:
Impressive Tudor Revival in one of Buffalo’s most prestigious residential enclaves. Built in the 1920s and on the grounds of the original Albright Estate this home is on the National and New York State Registries of Historic places. Beautifully maintained and updated makes this gracious home one of the grand homes of Buffalo ready for the new era. Lovely rooms appointed with exquisite trim work and carvings is evidenced throughout. Custom remodeled kitchen addresses every detail. Master bath has all the desired features of today’s luxury baths. Two custom designed dressing rooms complete the master suite. There are five bedrooms on the second floor with four full baths and four additional bedrooms on the third with one full bath. Lovely landscaped private yard has ample space for alfresco entertaining complete with heated gunite pool.