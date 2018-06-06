Garden Ride Buffalo 2018

On Friday, June 8, Campus Wheelworks and the Campus Cycling Collective will be embark upon the initial Garden Ride of the season. The Garden Ride prompts garden and bike aficionados to tour gardens (on bike) in the Elmwood Village and the Cottage District, among other special garden destinations. Altogether, the ride is “8-10 moderately paced miles” that wind throughout the city, using bike trails and paths to get from garden site to garden site.
Three Garden Ride tours are planned for 2018 – the first Fridays of June, July, and August. The first ride of the season will feature a special guest – Jim Charlier from Gardens Buffalo Niagara, who will be cycling along with the group. Those in attendance will get a firsthand look at some of the most acclaimed gardens in the city, while learning about the tremendous garden movement.
Participation is free, no reservations are required, but you are required to have:
- A helmet
- A spare tire tube (Campus Wheelworks sells tire tubes if you need to purchase)
- Water for drinking
The touring events are free. Following are all of the details that you need to know to join in on the fun:
You will have to sign a waiver. If you’d like to print it out, sign it and bring it along Friday to save some time, you can find it here. Reservations are not required, but a quick email to marketing@GardensBuffaloNiagara.com to let the group know if you’re coming would help in the planning.
Meet at Campus Wheelworks, 744 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, about 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 8. Click here to see the route.