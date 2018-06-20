Game On Sports Celebrates 10 Years

It has often been said in jest that Buffalo is a drinking town with a sports problem. Whether that is true or not, one thing is certain; Buffalo does love its sports, and sports teams. Proof of that can be seen every weekend with Buffalo’s own social sports league, Game On Sports!

Game On, founded by Joe Goungo in 2008, is marking its 10th Anniversary this year. A member of both the Sports and Social Industry Association (SSIA) and the Social Sports Network (SSN). The purpose of the league is to provide social, healthy living, and athletic opportunities around Western New York. While the games are still competitive, the leagues focus more on fun, and allowing the participants a chance to make new friends.

As part of Game On’s initiatives, they have used their platform toward fundraising efforts, supporting a number of local charities, and organizations. One such charity event took place this past Saturday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, as Game On raised funds for Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo. An annual event, all teams participating in Game On’s Co-Ed, Two-Hand-Touch social football league got to enjoy the thrill of playing a game on the same field the Buffalo Bills call home.

In years past, this fundraiser was held exclusively for the football league’s playoff tournament, but in recent years it has been changed to a regular season weekend to allow all teams, and players a chance to enjoy the special event. In the process, Game On raised over $1000 for their fundraising efforts on the day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to touch football, Game On offers co-ed, men’s, and gender open sports leagues, tournaments, and events for basketball, curling, hockey, darts, dodgeball, kickball, golf, soccer, volleyball, and softball. Game On Sports is enjoyed by over 3,500 participants locally each year!

For more information, please visit Game On at www.gameonbuffalo.com.