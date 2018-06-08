Frank Set To Open on Kenmore Ave

Author: Amelia Nussbaumer
One of the city’s most coveted food trucks has made the transition from being solely mobile over the last five years to setting its permanent roots in Kenmore.
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs has really rewritten the rule book when it comes to the ubiquitous grilled fare. They are the first, and only, hot dog company in the area that offers an all natural hot dog product free of nitrates, preservatives, dairy, gluten, and artificial ingredients. Their burgers are also grass-fed, and their fries fresh cut. And if that wasn’t enough, their offerings are also some of the most creative in their field. With toppings ranging from blueberry bbq sauce, to fried jalapeños, to tomato jam. New to their brick and mortar menu will be the local debut of the Washington D.C., and soon to be Buffalo, favorite, the “half smoke,” which is a spicy pork and beef sausage covered in an all beef chili, mustard, and onions.
“For the past five years, Paul and I have worked tirelessly to grow this business from a single food truck to a team with big ideas and goals. Monday, we get to open the doors to our first restaurant and celebrate all of that hard work with everyone in the community,” said Owner Frank Tripi.
Frank opens to the public this Monday morning at 11am. They will be open seven days a week, with service ending daily at 10pm. There will be patio seating, as well as canned beer to start. Frank Gourmet Hot dogs is located at 707 Kenmore Avenue.
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs | 707 Kenmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14223 | (716) 440-9397 | Facebook
Lead image courtesy Frank