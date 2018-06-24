Ford Shows its Hand in Detroit

A couple weeks ago, we posted that Ford was stepping up to purchase Detroit’s Michigan Central Station. The station is essentially akin to Buffalo’s very own Central Terminal. At the time of the announcement, it was still somewhat unclear what Ford’s intentions were but there were signals that the terminal would become some sort of a technological hub. Great news for Detroit, right?

Fast forward ten days later, and news of Ford’s plans is unfolding. Dezeen has released renderings of the terminal, which have been drawn up by Snøhetta. According to Dezeen, Ford plans on converting the abandoned station into a research center for self-driving vehicles, which is big news for the building, and Detroit. The entire campus will benefit from a $1 billion capital improvements project, which will include a healthy mix of amenities including restaurant and retail, and residential provisions. Ford will concentrate on building out urban solutions, infrastructure, public transit, and smart vehicles at the campus, thus creating a dynamic destination that will become a central hub of activity in Detroit.

Sound familiar? Many Buffalonians recently hoped that our own Central Terminal would become a central hub of transportation, when the search was on for a new Amtrak Station. Unfortunately for East Side advocates, the terminal was not the chosen location. Alas, we can all relate to Detroit’s giant win here. This will certainly be a game changer for the Motor City. Hopefully we can learn a few things, as Ford sets out to convert this forlorn station into a center for transportation innovations, and a powerful magnet for formerly disenchanted Detroiters.

Images are courtesy of Ford.