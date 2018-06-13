Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Food Truck Rodeo kicks off with Halloween in June

Well, if you were going to pick some appropriate weather to accompany a Halloween-themed food truck rodeo… in June… today’s weather would be ideal. Overcast… windy… a bit like fall weather wouldn’t you say?

Throughout the summer, on select Wednesdays, The Buffalo History Museum hosts themed food truck rodeos. Following is the line-up for the 2018 season:

  • 6/13 – Ever heard of Christmas in July? Well the museum is having Halloween in June! Trick or treat at each of the trucks, wear your favorite costume (no snowpants needed!) and be entered to win a prize.
  • 7/11 – The July Rodeo is Pet’s Night. Bring your well-behaved, leashed, furry friend for a romp in the park. Ample water and treats will be provided. SPCA serving Erie County will also be at the Museum with information and activities.
  • 8/8 – The August Rodeo is Sport’s Night. Get ready for the fall season, wear your favorite jersey, check out our newest exhibit, ICONS: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports and test out some vintage lawn games.

Featured food trucks:

  • Lloyd
  • Loose Cannon
  • Great Aussie Bite
  • Coyote Café
  • Pizza Amore
  • Flamin’ Fish
  • Sassi Cakes
  • Buffalo Froyo
  • Tuk Tea

Food Truck Rodeo kicks off with Halloween in June – Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Select Wednesdays throughout the summer (see dates above)

5pm to 8pm

The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14216

Photo courtesy Buffalo History Museum

