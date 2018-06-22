Five Years of Foxy

Formerly known Foxy Diamondz Dance, the Foxy Entertainment team is celebrating its five year anniversary today. Our very first event ever was a kickoff to summer party – Coyote Ugly style – in 2013. We thought we would just throw a fun, wild party, but as it turns out, Foxy has evolved over the years from that moment on into my dream career. We have come so far since that day – learning, growing, expanding, and now introducing our rebrand – Foxy Entertainment LLC. We are ever-changing, training and educating ourselves to keep the entertainment fresh, fun and innovative for the WNY market.

Our rebranding into Foxy Entertainment happened naturally as the next stage in our business development. Navigating through a niche market over the years brought me to realize that WNY was lacking in the entertainment industry. As Buffalo continues to grow, with more and more events, organizations, and festivals, many of my clients are starting to request additional services. Therefore, I decided that it was time to expand into more avenues of entertainment, while building a promotional team.

Our services will still include special event dancers, gogo dancers, backup dancers, flashmobs, and anything else dance related. The company mission and vision has expanded to a whole new level. We can now provide events with a full spectrum of entertainment, including DJs, live music, dancers, entertainers, greeters, singing telegrams, magicians, specialty acts, hoopers, stilt walkers, fire spinning, flow arts, burlesque dancers, princess parties, and beyond. The two most enjoyable aspects of this journey have been creating memorable experiences for my clients and their guests, and the ability to pay performers a competitive wage for their talents and passions. Bringing the life and fun to the party is my ultimate goal, along with expanding the market for entertainers in WNY, while encouraging them to stay in the area. Therese Forton-Barnes, event planner from Events to Tee, put it best describing our service as “creating an event within the event.”

Over the five year period, we have had the pleasure of working on some of the best events, venues, festivals, organizations, and musicians in WNY. To name a few; World’s Largest Disco, The Witches Ball, Kelly for Kids Organization, Music is Art, Arts Services Initiative, CO Jones, Canalside, Madd TIki Luau, Scarlett Entertainment, among others.

Two years ago we were lucky enough to meet and team up with Sheri Godfrey of SolaSolo Entertainment. She has brought Foxy Entertainment to a whole new professional level. We have been working closely with her on the Seneca Niagara Casino Stir Nightclub Dancers, and Buffalo Creek Casino promotions. Sheri Lee Godfrey is a professional model, actress, dancer, choreographer, teacher, and mom extraordinaire

Sheri was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. Her professional acting, dancing, choreography and modeling career led her to New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and her current home in New Jersey.

She is an industry favorite in the commercial acting world. Booking over 15 spots for major companies and national commercials like Panera Bread, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Trex, Dyson, Target, Sensa, Hoehns, Mercedez Benz, Bosche Tools, Catalina Island Tourism, Audi to name a few.

She has been blessed and honored to work with our industries absolute best choreographers such as Michael Rooney, Rob Marshall, Liz Imperio, Kathleen Marshall, Adam Shankman, Keith Young, Napolean and Tabitha, Jesse Lee Santos, Denise Faye, Gustavo Vargas, Danny Poland, Brian and Ryan Foley. Her dancers The Diamond Bettys™ and The Vintage Belles have booked national commercials with Verizon Wireless and SKOL Beer. The dancers also recently performed with Wayne Newton at the Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas!

Her feature film stints include CHICAGO, HAIRSPRAY, and her personal favorite? With Matthew Broderick in THE MUSIC MAN. Some of her TV credits include Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance Canada, Guiding Light, Law & Order, My Fair Wedding, The Moment, Disney, VH1 and MTV.

In addition to Foxy Entertainment, I have also partnered up with Danielle Suppa of Divine Finds Vintage Fashions, and Brian Hogle of Steel Crazy, to bring WNY the first floating champagne dress. Champagne Cloud is an elegant, floating steel structured dress filled with bubbly champagne, donned by a beautifully costumed hostess who serves and greets guests at parties. The floating champagne dress premiered at The Witches Ball in 2017, and people loved it! These are the types of innovative interactive experiences that we have been bringing to Buffalo’s party scene.

Over the last six months I have personally been out recruiting new talents – we are currently on the lookout for up and coming singers, dancers, promotional models, magicians, jugglers, hoopers, aerialists, contortionists, and any other unique acts. I am very passionate about discovering new talent in WNY, in addition to teaching the skills necessary to be professional according to industry standard.

It’s been an amazing five year journey and I am so very humbled by all of the support and help while building this dream. I couldn’t have done it without our amazing team of dancers, models, fans, friends, and family. It’s certainly been an exciting five year ride, and plans are in the works for another sensational five year run, so stay tuned WNY!

Visit us at foxyent.com or email us at events@foxyent.com

FB at Foxy Entertainment

IG @foxyentertianmentllc