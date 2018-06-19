On Thursday, June 21, Joy Kuebler Landscape Architect, PC (JKLA) will be hosting an Innovative Design Workshop, on the behalf of Uniland, that will discuss how to make commercial corridors such as Elmwood and Hertel as fun and inclusive as possible, for people of all ages and abilities. This is a design and development planning workshop that will analyze the existing assets, while highlighting opportunities. The session will be oriented around the PLAYCE technique, according to Kuebler. The intention is to create new urbanist opportunities, as exciting developments unfold.
A new conversation about how design and development planning can occur here in Buffalo and anywhere!
Activities will focus on:
- Invoking the site’s future identity and character
- Exploring what mix of scale and style for retail might be present, considering who might “live, work, and play” here
- Imagining how we can create a strong sense of place and vibrancy by weaving pedestrians throughout the development, building style, mix use, streetscape, etc.
Come take part in the interactive workshop, which will feature various stations.
Who should come: “Anyone interested in having a conversation about the next wave of Buffalo’s design and planning small scale retail, food and beverage, boutique micro-manufacturing, entrepreneurs, friends, neighbors, and anyone interested in the Elmwood/ Hertel neighborhood.” – JKLA
Join the group for a drink, a bite to eat, and an evening big on generating a unique vision for development.
Elmwood/Hertel Innovative Design Workshop
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Foundry Suites Hotel | 1738 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207
5:30 PM – 8 PM