This past Friday, locally grown food advocates came together at ECMC Farmers’ Market at Grider to celebrate the Blessing of the Market. First of all, did you know that this farmers’ market has been around for ten years? Besides that, how nice is it that each year a “Blessing of the Market” is held?

ECMC Farmers’ Market at Grider supplies a healthy food source to residents of the 14215 zip code who typically don’t have direct neighborhood access to vegetables and locally produced foods. This particular market not only provides crucial sustenance for families, it also encourages people to live a healthier lifestyle by eating right.

Vendors at the market include Code Blu Juice Bar, DM Confections, GEC Urban Farms, Green Shoots for New Americans, Li’l Mama’s Confections, Simone’s Natural Creations, Independence Hill Farms, Urban Fruits & Veggies, rotating food trucks, and others.

Residents who live in “food desserts” far too often must rely on cheap, processed fast foods, which will eventually lead to bodily ailments. In order to ensure that everyone has access to healthy foods, they must be readily available, and affordable:

Most vendors accept EBT/SNAP benefits

The Market includes free youth outreach programs, food demonstrations, and gardening classes

This market is open to everyone, no matter where they might live. If we all support the wealth of farmers’ markets that we have in the city, then they will be strong… and we will be strong. Plus, this market is open on Fridays, from June 8 through August 31, 2018; from 10:00am to 2:00pm, which means that it’s the perfect place to visit when you want to load up on fresh farm supplies for the weekend!

The Farmers’ Market at Grider, sponsored by M&T Bank, is located at 351 Grider Street across from ECMC. Market partners include: the American Heritage Food Co-Op, Field & Fork Network, Double Up Food Bucks, WBLK 93.7 FM, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and Cornell University Cooperative Extension.

Free opportunities are available for local farmers, food producers and other vendors to participate in this market to offer produce, meats, eggs, cheese, plants, flowers, and locally produced food products. Interested vendors are invited to contact ECMC director of community relations Kelly Showard at 716-898-4737.

Find the market on Facebook.