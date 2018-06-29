Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Marrano Purchases Colvin Estates Land

Marrano Homes has purchased the remaining portions of the Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo. The region’s largest homebuilder bought six lots at 75-88 Rachel Vincent Way from Burke Home’s Dato Development LLC  for $480,000 and bought the balance of the site from Colvin Oakdale LLC for $2 million. Those properties have Colvin, Starin and St. Laurence Avenue addresses.

Infrastructure work is winding down for 34 new lots along Rachel Vincent Way. Marrano is offering five two-story home designs (two pictured above) with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Pricing is expected to range from $330,000 to $400,000 plus. Two dozen of the home sites have already been reserved.

Colvin Estates will contain 127 lots at full build-out. The first phase’s 24 homes were built by Burke. The subdivision occupies former rail land connecting Starin and Colvin avenues between Taunton Place and St. Lawrence Avenue.

