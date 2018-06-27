Cortney Chyme Celebration Showcase Hits Its 3rd Anniversary

The quickly accelerating performance career of Cortney Chyme continues on a rocket trajectory in the Buffalo region. Cortney’s dynamic vocal range, and versatility of performance skills is now being recognized by more than just the music community. Cortney is a regular performer with Buffalo Aerial Dance, where she has performed at events such as Art Park’s Fairy Festival, Silo City Alive, Music is Art, Witches Ball, and the Tesla Festival, among other public, and private events where Cortney has wowed audiences with her trapeze dexterity, and her ability to sing while balancing above the crowd. Cortney also lends her immeasurable dance talents to Devi Bollywood Dance; a high-energy, face-paced culturally diverse dance performance team. You can catch Devi Bollywood Dance on June 30, performing at Taste of Diversity.

Just about every weekend, Cortney can currently be found providing the lead vocals for the Derek Mediak Band a Buffalo local classic rock, and pop cover band, and during the day she helps bring magic into the lives of children throughout the region by portraying a host of classic, and modern Disney Princesses with Crowns and Gowns Princess Parties.

If that wasn’t enough, Cortney has also taken on more opportunities for acting, and voice acting roles, appearing most recently in a very popular NOCO television commercial, as well as other regional films, and filming projects over the past two years.

Despite being in-demand across the region, Cortney is once again producing her annual Celebration Showcase event to provide an opportunity for local musicians, and other talented artists to display their skills in a concert style atmosphere.

Two years ago Cortney introduced us to a variety show of her own design. The show was titled at the time, Buffalove Revue, and took place at the Foundry Suites. Cortney treated the audience of her inaugural show to a spirited night of live music, singing, and dance. Last summer she followed up on the success of that first show, moving to the Shea’s Smith Theater, and rebranding her event as The Celebration Showcase. She evolved her show to include more theatrical stage performances, a group choral performance by a competition team of youth singers that Cortney helps to coach, and mentor, and featured theatrical duets with Zach Carr, a Moulin Rouge styled Trapeze performance, and an opening tap-dance number with long time dance colleagues that kicked-off the high-energy evening in classic jazz-tap style.

This summer, Cortney will once again be rolling out a new rendition of her Celebration Showcase. Moving the show just down the street to Buffalo’s historical Tralf Music Hall, Cortney will welcome to the stage guest performers Wise Alex, a singer-songwriter who brings a mix of blues, and pop, and Sara Rogers, a multitalented singer, and musician who has carved out a professional niche as a music therapist.

Backing the show, and making the music move will once again be the Mark Marinaccio and Friends band, along with local guitar aficionado Daniel Ross.

“The show will give you good feels,” Cortney said with a wink, when asked what this year’s show will include, “There’s always something for everyone, but I can’t give away my surprises! I have been lucky enough to have so many amazingly talented people to work with, and we all contribute to each other – it’s not just about me. The collection of musicians that will be joining me are some of the best in Buffalo. I’m so excited to have the chance to share the stage with all of them!”

Even with a full career, of so many different events, and performance opportunities, this show is still very special to Cortney, and she puts a lot of time, and care into making it something special for everyone involved. She explained, “A lot of the things I’m involved in are tailored to a specific genre, or design. This is the night I can sing any song that I want, and allow other artists to perform what is in their hearts. There is a lot of artistic liberty in being able to create your own event as an independent artist, and I want to make sure that everyone who performs with me has the freedom to express their own individual creativity, and showcase their best!”

One guarantee with the Celebration Showcase is, you will be treated to something different at every show. Cortney prides herself on her ability to bring some of the best musicians to the stage, and create a fun, family friendly performance atmosphere for both the guest, and the performers.

The Celebration Showcase will be held on July 6, 2018 at the Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main Street, in Buffalo. Event information can be found on Cortney’s Website, or on Facebook. Doors open at 6:30PM, and Wise Alex opens for the event at 7:00PM. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tralf Box Office at 716-852-2860, or online at Ticketmaster.