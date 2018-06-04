Construction Watch: Shea’s Seneca

If you are looking for a sign of a renaissance along Seneca Street, look no further than the prime intersection of Seneca and Cazenovia streets. Shea’s Seneca building is being transformed by Schneider Development into a mix of commercial and residential space, converting an underused building into what promises to be a symbol of the area’s rebirth.
While the 2,500 seat Shea’s Seneca theatre was demolished in 1970, the remaining 48,000 sq.ft. commercial portion along Seneca Street contains original architectural character including its white terracotta façade, ticket vestibule, and ornate plaster castings adorning the 2 ½ – story barrel vaulted ceiling movie theater lobby. The building is being renovated for commercial tenants and a banquet operation along with 23 new apartments on the second floor.
Mexican restaurant Cantina 62, Bottle Rocket, a new craft beer store and bar, April Spencer Floral Design, and Public Expresso will be opening in the complex. Shea’s Seneca Banquets and Catering will occupy the balance of the commercial space. The banquet facility will include three event spaces with a guest capacity from 20 to 700.
