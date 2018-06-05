Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Schoellkopf Icehouse and Powerhouse

Ontario Specialty Contracting’s South Buffalo Development LLC is redeveloping the former Buffalo Color site at Elk and Lee streets. The $7 million project involves the renovation of the Schoellkopf Icehouse and Powerhouse building. Ontario Specialty Contracting will be moving from Ganson Street and its former space will be taken over by RiverWorks.

The original Icehouse is two stories and the Powerhouse is a single-story building with high bays.  The Icehouse is the primary focus for the current renovation and construction project.  Portions of the Icehouse along Lee Street were demolished after deemed to be unsafe.  The remaining section will be converted into commercial space.

There will be an enclosure added to the east and south sides of the building interior to create new lobby entrances. The remainder of exterior work to the building will be restoration of deteriorated brick and/or mortar, restoration of existing or installation of new window sills to match existing, new and restored windows, and new doors. There will also be new roofing installed entirely over the existing flat roof area. Sixty-six parking spaces will be provided for use by the occupants of the renovated building across the street at 83 Lee Street.

South Buffalo Development recently received City approvals to construct a one-story field house and outdoor athletic field east of the historic buildings.  Medaille College has agreed to use the facilities for its soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams.  Leagues and other users will have access to the fields as well.

Carmina Wood Morris, D.P.C. is providing civil engineering, architectural design and interior design services. Structural engineering services will be provided by Studio T3 Engineering. Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and fire protection services are being provided through JT Vaeth Construction.

