Construction Watch: Elmwood/Forest

There’s not much to see yet at the 1111 Elmwood project site besides a blank slate (see construction cam here). Work crews have been busy clearing up the property for the proposed mixed-use complex to be developed by Chason Affinity Companies. The four-story building will include condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story units are planned.
The facade of the building will be highly articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.
Construction is expected to be complete next spring.