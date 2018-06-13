Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 398 Grant Street

An underutilized Grant Street building is getting a makeover.  Asplundh Properties LLC is renovating 398 Grant Street, a two-story, mixed-use building located at the corner of Garner Avenue.  The project was awarded a $115,000 grant from the first round of the Better Buffalo Fund.  Westminster Economic Development Initiative was the pass-through recipient for the Buffalo Billion initiative funding.

The rehabilitation of the 3,777 sq.ft. property will result in two residential apartments, a corner cafe or retail store, and accessible professional offices.  Eco_logic Studio designed the project.

398 Grant is located one block north of one of the city’s best new builds in recent years, the Siano Building at 363 Grant Street (below).  The three-story, mixed-use building also received assistance through the Better Buffalo Fund.

