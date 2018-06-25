Collaborative MiA Mural Finds the Perfect Home

Back in March, we posted that a significant mural was looking to be placed into a good home. The 30′ x 5′ work of art had been painted by Rob Lynch and Matt SaGurney at the Music is Art (MiA) festival. Once the project was finished, and the festival was over, the artists realized that they didn’t have a permanent home for the collaborative wall piece.

As it turns out, there was a “perfect home” in need of a big colorful wall piece. The mural is now proudly hanging in Oishei Children’s Hospital’s Pathway To Healing (second floor), where ailing children will be able to view the uplifting work of art whenever they pass by.

“Matt and I are excited that it is displayed in a location that many patients, families, and staff walk by daily,” said Lynch. “We hope it will bring a bit of interest, a lot of color, and maybe even a little positive distraction to the patients who are facing serious challenges.”

Good job Oishei Children’s Hospital, for supporting the local arts scene, while uplifting the spirits of patients at the same time. Hopefully we will see more of these types of artist-venue matchmaking efforts conducted in the future.