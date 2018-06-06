Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. Gets A Refresher

One of the most iconic lunch spots in Buffalo has a new look. After suffering from a large amount of smoke damage caused by an electrical fire (a little over a year ago), Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. is back, and better than ever. That’s because the interior decor is finally on the same elevated level as the food. In a Buffalo Rising article dated April of 2017, the decor was described as follows – “The place looked like it was stuck in the early 90s, with pastels and fake foliage.”

Today it’s a completely different story. The interior has undergone a total refresher, leaving behind the dated look, revealing a minimalist color scheme, with white walls, and rustic wood wide-plank floors. There are very few ornamental details, leaving the food to speak for itself. And per usual, the food is on par with the best that Buffalo has to offer when it comes to NY-style deli offerings. I’m not going to get too much into the food side of things, because the menu is essentially the same as it was before the makeover. What I will say is that earlier today my wife and I ordered the Panko Chicken Avocado Club sandwiches (with onion and hot pepper), and they were absolutely delicious (and huge). It took all that I could muster to finish mine – my wife got half to go. The fresh Italian roll was an added bonus.

As we ate our food, we chatted with owner Chris Vendetti’s sister, who was waiting our table. She told us that it was a long, drawn out year for the family, as they built out the new space. She was very happy to be back in action. It is interesting to note that the takeout part of the business reopened a month after the fire, but it took over a year for the rest of the eatery to fall into place. We complimented Beth on the fresh new appearance. Even though the layout is completely the same, it seems like such a different place. Everything appears to be brighter, and more wide open.

As we wrapped up our meals, Chris came out to greet us. He said that he was hopeful that news of the reopening would reach all of his loyal followers. Since first opening 28 years ago, the iconic lunch spot has become an indispensable part of the city’s culinary landscape. Chris expressed that he was optimistic that the updates would be well received once his regulars discovered that the doors had reopened.

The reasons that I have found Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. so appealing for lunch, year after year, include the ample portions and quality of food, the professional service, and the consistency. Chris remarked that he owes a lot of his success to his loyal customer base, and to his family. His two sisters (Beth and Jayne) wait tables, and his wife Katie also helps out with the business. Chris’ father, Ed, delivers food orders. In fact, it was one of the family members that pointed out that Ed was the oldest delivery person in Buffalo, at the age of 86.

Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. is located on Delaware Avenue, directly across from the prestigious Buffalo Club. There’s plenty of room to sit down and eat, or to sit on the patio when the weather warrants. Even if the weather is not cooperating, the interior is now an attraction rather than a detractor.

Chris’ NY Sandwich Co | 395 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 854-6642 | Menu | Facebook