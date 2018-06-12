Check Out the Martin Group’s New Digs

The Martin Group recently moved into the old Levy King and White building on Main Street Just south of Sheas Theater. The new space designed by Canon Design is nothing short of spectacular. Here is what Canon has to say about their work:
The design team invested extensive time and effort to understand The Martin Group’s people and processes, resulting in a wide diversity of spaces to support individual, small- and large-team collaboration. Ultimately, the workplace is designed to not just house innovative work, but also enrich it.
To reflect the performative, interactive and visually beautiful nature of The Martin Group’s work, the building’s storefront windows are designed as well-lit set pieces to highlight the work inside for passerby. This focus on transparency and natural light dramatically transforms all the interior spaces in the building.
The Martin Group wanted to be in the city center in a space that cultivated their culture of creativity. The space is a representation of the thinking and quality of their product and process. Here is a bit on the Martin group from their web page:
Phil Martin founded The Martin Group in 1993. With an extensive background in design and printing, Phil’s mission in the early years was to deliver exemplary design and print collateral. The Martin Group serves a variety of fields, including, banking, communication, education, finance, industrial, medical associations & societies, manufacturing, real estate, technology and transportation. As interactive communications grew, the Martin Group began providing interactive/web-based design services as well. The firm’s services continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of clients. Our team creates a powerful mix of experience and skill. Our backgrounds include print design, web production, advertising and marketing, magazine editing and production, business management, sales strategy and corporate education & training.