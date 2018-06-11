Chapin Charmer! Yours for $359K, But Hurry.

This gorgeous and unique condo at 176 Chapin Parkway in the Melton Manor Building should not last long on the market. Melton Manor is one of those wonderful historic buildings that makes the Elmwood neighborhood so distinctive and attractive. The long narrow structure fills up its site on this historic parkway known more for its individual mansions set in lush green yards. It is a type of building common in east coast cities but quite rare in Buffalo.
The condo is reminiscent of those unbelievably wonderful apartments you see on TV sitcoms. You know the kind, the ones that the characters could not possibly ever afford, but you are willing to suspend your disbelief for 30 minutes a week to transport yourself into that amazingly perfect urban way of life. Those apartments are always in the most fun neighborhoods of the most fun cities and would cost a fortune if you could actually ever find one.
This beauty is affordable (relatively speaking) and it is in a very fun neighborhood. When you get tired of your beautiful interior spaces and great views, through what are basically walls of windows, you can step out your front door to a beautiful historic parkway, jog to the park, walk five minutes to a world-class art museum, or dine at dozens of restaurants. This is the ultimate dream in urban living, but it is real.
The apartment has two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,464 sf of space. HOA fee is $780/month. Total taxes is $682. Here is the pitch:
Welcome to Melton Manor, steps away from the parkways and all that Elmwood Village has to offer! This chic first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been completely renovated from top to bottom with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Double living room with fireplace, and access to front balcony. Spacious 2-room master suite offers plenty of closet space. Amazing new kitchen with quartz topped island that is open to the dining area, beautiful copper farm sink, and new LG appliances. The one you’ve been waiting for!