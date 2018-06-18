Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Celebrate World Refugee Day – Eat the World!

The International Institute of Buffalo is getting ready to host the annual “Eat the World!” event, which not only features a handful of ethnic food trucks, the event is also held in tandem with World Refugee Day.

We have all seen the incredible vibrancy that refugees have added to our city over the years. While refugees in America continues to be a “hot button” issue/topic, Buffalo continues to embrace those who seek shelter in our city, far away from their war-torn countries. Now, it’s time to embrace the refugee movement, by participating in an event that invites everyone to break some delicious bread with our new neighbors, in an extremely American manner.

Confirmed vendors at Eat the World:

The Eat the World! event takes place in the backyard of the International Institute of Buffalo.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

6 PM – 9 PM

864 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209-2008, United States

Tickets · $20.00 | Get tickets

Admission gets you 2 drink tickets for water/pop/beer

Kids 12 and under FREE

Free parking at the Red Cross (786 Delaware Ave.)

See Facebook event

