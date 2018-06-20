Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Celebrate Make Music Day on the Summer Solstice

This year’s Alliance Française sponsored event will be held at The Colored Musicians Club

Author: Paula Hinz

On the Summer Solstice, what do you traditionally do? If you live in France, or any of over 120 countries around the world that celebrate Fête de la Musique, or Make Music Day, you would be engaged in performing music, listening to music, or both. Thanks to Alliance Française de Buffalo and Arts Services Initiative of WNY, you don’t have to leave Buffalo to enjoy Fête de la Musique, it’s celebrated here.

Buffalo joins over 800 cities worldwide celebrating the Festival of Music. Originating in Paris in 1982, Fête de la Musique is celebrated on the 21st of June, the Summer Solstice, with a mission of igniting music interest in amateurs and professionals alike. Make Music Day not only encourages music for all, the music is provided gratis, that’s free, my friends! This festival is typically celebrated outdoors, due to summer’s warm temperatures, but can be inside as well. This festival honors an overall mission of connecting people to music. What’s not to love!

This is actually Buffalo’s fifth year celebrating Fête de la Musique. In 2014, Alliance Française de Buffalo, a non-profit organization that promotes French language and culture, sponsored Fête de la Musique at Pausa in Allentown. This year’s Alliance Française sponsored event will be held at The Colored Musicians Club, 145 Broadway Street from 5:30-10:30pm on the 21st of June. The show will feature Local Youth Musicians, a French Sing-a-long, local bands ‘French ConéXion’, ‘Carina and the Six String Preacher’,  and Carol McLaughlin’s Big Band.

  • 5:30PM – 6:30PM       Local Youth Musicians
  • 6:30PM – 7:00PM       Chantons Ensembles (French Sing-a-long)
  • 7:00PM – 7:45PM       French ConéXion
  • 7:45PM – 8:30PM       Carina and the Six String Preacher
  • 8:30PM – 10:30PM     Carol McLaughlin’s Big Band

The Colored Musicians Club will have beverages, wine and sandwiches available for purchase. Under the guidelines of Fête de la Musique, admission is free. (Donations are accepted, of course.)

Be a part of a global celebration with ASI and Alliance Française at the Fête de la Musique. And next year?  Why not perform.

For more information on different venues throughout the city, and schedules, visit makemusicday.org/western-ny | Facebook: Arts Services Initiative of WNY

For more information on the programming at The Colored Musicians Club, email: info@afbuffalo.org

The Colored Musicians Club | 145 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York

