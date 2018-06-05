Buffalo’s Longest Running Free Concert Series Returns June 11 to One M&T Plaza

It won’t be long before people living and working in downtown Buffalo will be treated to M&T Bank’s 49th ‘Season of Lunchtime’ – Buffalo’s longest running free concert series at One M&T Plaza. These ‘Concerts for the Community’ is an 11-week concert series that is considered “the longest running free concert series of its kind in the United States.”
The Plaza Event Series kicks off on June 11. Altogether there will be 54 performances to look forward to this summer. The event series is considered a gift from M&T Bank as a way to “Brighten up your day”. It’s a mixed bag of fan favorites (The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Beatlemagic, Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis, and Boys of Summer), along with some new acts that are sure to deliver, including West of the Mark, XOXO, The Scott Celani Band, Metropolitan Voices of Unity, The Kensingtons, and The Soul Providers.
When One M&T Plaza was designed, its architect envisioned the outdoor plaza becoming a gathering place for downtown Buffalo. One year after the building opened, the Plaza Event Series began and fulfilled the plaza’s historic intended purpose.
“For many, summer begins in downtown Buffalo when the entertainers take to the stage at One M&T Plaza,” said Keith Belanger, M&T Bank Senior Vice President and Buffalo Place Chairman. “The concerts pump an extra dose of energy into downtown Buffalo, further enlivening the city culturally and socially.”
Music lovers will also be happy to find an array of food truck offerings including The Flaming Fish (Mondays), Chef’s (Tuesdays), Cheesy Chick (Wednesdays), The Blend (Thursdays) and Dickey’s BBQ Pit (Fridays).
M&T Bank is encouraging the public to use #PlazaEventSeries to share their photos, video and memories on social media.