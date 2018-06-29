BUFFALO WINGS gone VEGAN

There is traditional American food and then there is Buffalo’s holy grail of food and it’s no surprise that chicken wings or should we say, Buffalo wings, are at the top of that coveted list. We thought what better way to start off our monthly ‘White Gloved Vegan’ feature on Buffalo Rising than with a vegan Buffalo wing segment. Within this piece, we will answer the three W’s…What is it, Where can you find it, and Why within WNY.

In addition to our post, we are instituting “White Gloved Wednesdays” which is piggybacking off of the endlessly popular “Taco Tuesday” theme. So one Wednesday a month, we will go to a local establishment that offers plant-based/vegan options whether it’s a restaurant, bakery or coffee shop. This mini segment within our article will spotlight these fine establishments and give our readers the inside scoop.

So without further ado, let’s get into the saucy secrets of seitan.

Buffalo seitan wings have been the rave for vegetarians and vegans alike. They are crispy battered bites covered in spicy or tangy sauce with a similar texture to meat.

We bet you are wondering what these boneless beauties are made of? In Japanese, sei means “made of” and tan means “proteins” implicating, made of proteins. It is also referred to as “Wheat Gluten” or “Wheat Meat” and is derived from the protein in wheat.

Its nutritional numbers are fairly low in carbohydrates and high in protein, again, mimicking meat. Interesting enough, 3 ounces of seitan equates to 21 grams of plant protein! Unlike a lot of meatless substitutes currently on the market, seitan is 100% soy free.

The proper pronunciation of this buzzword is, “say-tahn”. If you know us, we have been pronouncing it wrong for about a year now so if you can speak it correctly, you’re already doing better than we are!

There are currently three restaurants in Buffalo that offer these delicious meat substitutes on their menu including Merge, Amy’s Place, and Allentown Pizza.

If you’re looking for more of an upscale atmosphere, Merge is the place to be. It caters to ALL dietary categories. Their seitan wings are served with delectable pickled carrots and celery and a vegan blue cheese that is to die for!

Flavors: Buffalo hot, BBQ, General Tso’s

Our favorite: General Tso’s

Merge 439 Delaware Ave. Buffalo, NY 14202

If you’re in the mood to just stop in for a quick bite to eat and seat yourself on a less expensive budget, Amy’s Place is where it’s at. Served with a vegan dipping sauce over a bed of greens.

Flavors: Buffalo, BBQ

Our favorite: Buffalo

Amy’s Place

3234 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214

Finally a pizza joint that offers vegan wings! We must also mention that this is the ONLY pizzeria that caters to the vegan wing craving. Take out is the way to go here.

Flavors: Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ and Honey Mustard

Our favorite: BBQ

Allentown Pizza

94 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14201

Next time you’re out, order yourself a basket of saucy seitan wings and we promise that you will not be disappointed! Remember to live a little and try new things because if you never try, you’ll never know!

White Gloved Wednesday’s Featured Restaurant: La Tavola Trattoria

1458 Hertel Avenue Buffalo, NY

You can’t judge all Italian restaurants by their cover when it comes to plant-based options. Not only does this Hertel hotspot have a rocking patio for summer nights but they have a surreptitious vegan/vegetarian menu that we are here to expose. Their seasonal plant-based options include chilled gazpacho, strawberry beet salad, trio squash dish, and of course, pasta and pizza.

We ordered all of their plant-based menu options and to say we were impressed is an understatement! Their homemade pizza dough is something that is unexplainable and doesn’t require vegan cheese and that’s saying something in the vegan world. Topped with veggies including spaghetti squash, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers and onions, every bite is a new flavor. Whether you’re lactose intolerant, vegan or just want to skip dairy for the day, this pizza is our number one choice to order. It’s so refreshing to know that you can go out with a group of friends and not have to worry about not having something to order. La Tavola Trattoria truly caters to all dietary restrictions and if you’re simply interested in trying a plant-based meal, this is the place to start.

At the end of the day, our message is a simple one. Consume less animal protein in your weekly diet. Becoming cognizant with this ongoing theme at any level one feels comfortable with and “POOF”, just like that you’re a White Gloved Vegan!

For plant-based recipes and more information on us please visit www.whiteglovedvegan.com