Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Vegan Pop-Up Market

0 Comments

On Saturday, June 2, from 12-m to 4pm, a Buffalo Vegan Pop-Up Market will be held at Meals on Wheels – 100 James E Casey Drive from 12 PM to 4 PM. The market, hosted by The Vegan Educator, is the perfect way to explore the world of veganism right here in Buffalo.

The market will feature a number of vegan vendors and purveyors, including Arbonne; Asha Sanctuary; Buffalo Plant Burger; Doggie Doodles 716; Eden Cafe & Bakeshop; Elmhurst; Green Eats Kitchen & Juice Bar; Healthier Vending of WNY; Jerk’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream; LA Gray Buffalo; Mama Rosa’s Plant-Powered Bakery and Kitchen; Ms. Judi’s Food Truck; Penelope’s Place; The Baker’s Daughter; The Blend food truck; The Vegan Educator; and The Vegan Grocery Store.

The pop-up event is free and open to the public. Visitors can expect to find a number of vegan products, services, and conveniences such as food, baked goods, skincare products, purses, paintings, and pet supplies. 

Buffalo Vegan Pop-Up Market

Saturday, June 2, 2018

12 PM – 4 PM

Meals on Wheels | 100 James E Casey Drive | Buffalo, NY

See Facebook event

Lead image courtesy The Vegan Educator

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments