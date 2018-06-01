On Saturday, June 2, from 12-m to 4pm, a Buffalo Vegan Pop-Up Market will be held at Meals on Wheels – 100 James E Casey Drive from 12 PM to 4 PM. The market, hosted by The Vegan Educator, is the perfect way to explore the world of veganism right here in Buffalo.
The market will feature a number of vegan vendors and purveyors, including Arbonne; Asha Sanctuary; Buffalo Plant Burger; Doggie Doodles 716; Eden Cafe & Bakeshop; Elmhurst; Green Eats Kitchen & Juice Bar; Healthier Vending of WNY; Jerk’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream; LA Gray Buffalo; Mama Rosa’s Plant-Powered Bakery and Kitchen; Ms. Judi’s Food Truck; Penelope’s Place; The Baker’s Daughter; The Blend food truck; The Vegan Educator; and The Vegan Grocery Store.
The pop-up event is free and open to the public. Visitors can expect to find a number of vegan products, services, and conveniences such as food, baked goods, skincare products, purses, paintings, and pet supplies.
Buffalo Vegan Pop-Up Market
Saturday, June 2, 2018
12 PM – 4 PM
Meals on Wheels | 100 James E Casey Drive | Buffalo, NY
Lead image courtesy The Vegan Educator