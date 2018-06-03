Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo River Wine Tasting Paddle Trips

0 Comments

Paddling the Buffalo River is one thing. Tasting regional wines along the way is something completely different. Adventure Calls Outfitters (ACO) has embarked upon a series of Buffalo River Wine Tasting Paddle Trips this summer, which is a recurring event that is open to anyone who wants to learn more about regional wines, while exploring the Buffalo River by kayak.

The trips are considered leisurely two hour paddles, accompanied by ACO Trip Leader Tim Reed, and a vitner from Arrowhead Springs Winery. The groups meet at Mutual Riverfront Park at the end of Hamburg Street in downtown Buffalo, where there is a wonderful kayak launch. The paddle trips are $40 per person, and include boats and paddle gear – participants that want to bring their own personal water crafts are welcome to do so. 

Advance reservations required. Tickets can be purchased by calling 716-983-5717. Please check out this Facebook page for all of the upcoming paddle trip dates. The next one takes place on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 6pm to 8pm. 

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments