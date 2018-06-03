Paddling the Buffalo River is one thing. Tasting regional wines along the way is something completely different. Adventure Calls Outfitters (ACO) has embarked upon a series of Buffalo River Wine Tasting Paddle Trips this summer, which is a recurring event that is open to anyone who wants to learn more about regional wines, while exploring the Buffalo River by kayak.
The trips are considered leisurely two hour paddles, accompanied by ACO Trip Leader Tim Reed, and a vitner from Arrowhead Springs Winery. The groups meet at Mutual Riverfront Park at the end of Hamburg Street in downtown Buffalo, where there is a wonderful kayak launch. The paddle trips are $40 per person, and include boats and paddle gear – participants that want to bring their own personal water crafts are welcome to do so.
Advance reservations required. Tickets can be purchased by calling 716-983-5717. Please check out this Facebook page for all of the upcoming paddle trip dates. The next one takes place on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 6pm to 8pm.