Buffalo is one of NY Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2018

Buffalo recently landed in the number 18 slot of NY Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2018. Columnist Jada Yuan spent a couple of days here this spring, and came away with an incredible insight into the community. From Porchfest to the West Side Bazaar, Yuan fully immersed herself into the city. Her takeaway? Buffalo truly is a City of Good Neighbors. She discovered that the city was growing in all directions – she got a chance to check out an art event at Silo City (where she met Buffalo’s one and only Swannie Jim). She explored all of the urbanist elements at Larkinville (with guidance from the Zemsky family).
Everywhere she went, she met people who opened their arms to accommodate her needs, fill her in on the state of the city, and provide her with a helping hand. That’s what Buffalo’s all about after all – a city that is extremely welcoming, where people say hello to you as you pass by. It’s a city that has opened its arms to the struggling refugees who are facing persecution. It’s a city that is a haven for young artists, and start-ups. It’s a city that provides for its own, and is a beacon for others looking for a new start. These are the things that Yuan experience during her visit. These are the things that put Buffalo on the list of 52 Places to Go in 2018.
You can read the full article by clicking here.