Buffalo CycleBoats adds a second pedal craft – 301 Ohio Street is the newest party destination

After one healthy party season under its belt in 2017, Buffalo CycleBoats has added a second boat in order to accommodate a growing demand for aquatic pedaling outings. The new CycleBoat has found a home at 301 Ohio Street (Old First Ward), a mixed use style property with dock space, upscale apartments, office space, and a soon-to-be developed restaurant. It’s also perfectly positioned in close proximity to upcoming developments, including the new Resurgence Brewery, which will open later this year.

“We are excited to announce that we have added a second boat to our fleet this season as well as a new docking location at 301 Ohio Street, directly across the river from last season’s location at Buffalo RiverWorks,” said Captain Brandon Bova, owner and lead captain for Buffalo CycleBoats.

During its initial operating season, the demand for the sole Buffalo CycleBoat was brisk. So brisk, in fact, that Bova had to turn away parties looking to book the pedaling craft. The new boat, called “Silo Seeker”, will help to ensure that more people can get out onto the water this summer. Together, the two boats can accommodate up to 32 passengers, with 20 pedal stations. Per usual, guests are able to bring food and drinks onboard, as they cycle about the waterfront during the five mile, two hour outings – there is a pit stop half way through to accommodate a restroom break and seat swaps. The boats are also equipped with motors, in case the passengers want to simply relax, eat and drink.

“You get the best of both worlds. Being on the water, having some fun with friends while getting in a little exercise in,” said Bova.

The new dock location tours run 9:00am to 10:30pm daily, now through October. Tours can be booked by the seat or by renting out the entire boat. Tickets start at $35 a seat for a two hour cruise. The boat is Coat Guard certified and there’s a licensed captain and first mate on board at all times. For more information and to book a tour, visit their website.

