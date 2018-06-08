Brewing Tanks Arrive @ Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is still on track for its Labor Day opening. The German themed brew house just received a few of its brewing tanks from Austria. The communal tables and chairs have been made by the Amish community. The giant beer banners have been hung in the beer hall. The massive mezzanine has been installed, which will help to accommodate between 700 and 800 guests at any given time. The mezzanine itself will hold between 300 and 400 people.
I spoke to general manager Rob Rush, who toured around the site. He told me that they brought onboard a heavy hitting brewmaster by the name of Tim Goeppinger, who served as brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing Company and Goose Island. Goeppinger will be brewing lagers using 13 different recipes that are signature brews for Hofbräuhaus. The beer is going to be served in liter mugs. There’s also going to be German bands playing music every night, which is another signature Hofbräuhaus element (along with singing, and dancing -“Ein Prosit, ein Prosit!”).
The equipment for the kitchen is being installed – there’s a giant conveyor belt that runs right through the culinary operation, which will help to speed up orders. Once open, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will feature stein lockers, a gift shop, a beer garden, and a two-tier brewery serving ‘tank to tap’ brews.
All of the work that is underway is considered Phase 1 of the operation. Phase 2 will be the opening of a catering banquet facility for weddings and other large events. There will also be plenty of beer festivals on site, although it’s pretty much going to be an ongoing brewfest the second that they open the doors.