Black Dots Lands New Spot On Grant Street

Black Dots independent record store opened up on Grant Street in a small boutique space back in September of 2013 (see here). Since that time, the record store has gradually grown, to the point where it has now relocated a couple of blocks away. Black Dots’ new space is sprawling compared to its former digs. Along with tons of vinyl, the new location has a small corner dedicated to vintage audio equipment. Apparently there is a handy audio technician in Kenmore that fixes the equipment, which he then furnishes to Black Dots.
The corner building where Black Dots now resides is a recently completed new build. The vinyl shop occupies one of the storefronts, while a law firm occupies the other. The new space gives Black Dots a lot of exposure on Grant Street. The pairing of space and business is another win for Grant Street and the West Side.
Along with the record shop, the street also boasts a skate shop (Sunday Skate), a couple of book shops (West Side Stories and Rust Belt Books), Sweet_ness 7 Café and The Tabernacle, Gypsy Parlor, Freddy J’s, and a handful of ethnic markets (including Guercio’s) and shops. Hopefully this economic trend continues in the same direction. It’s nice to see Grant Street becoming a walkable commercial corridor filled with so many offerings.
Black Dots | 363 Grant Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 495-9687 | Facebook