Big Reveal: Uniland Proposes Townhouses for Gates Site

Uniland Development is going low at Gates Circle but units in its proposed project will carry high prices. The developer is planning 12 townhouses for the vacant Park Lane restaurant site on Gates Circle instead of a previously planned tower. Seven three-story townhomes will front on Gates Circle (entry image) and five two-story townhomes on Lancaster Avenue (bottom) . According to Business First, the units are expected to cost over $1 million and possibly close to $2 million.

The proposed townhomes range from 2,500 to 3,800 sq.ft. and include a two-car garage, full basement and private courtyard with a built-in grill and base cabinets. Each residence features 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, crown molding, large windows, recessed lights, hardwood floors and upscale finishes. A private elevator is standard in some units and an option in others.

“The demand for new homes in the City of Buffalo is high right now so we feel this is the right time and the right project for the property,” said Michael Montante, Uniland Vice President. “These townhomes will be Buffalo’s premier home ownership option where residents will enjoy all the space they need and all the amenities they want in an historic walkable neighborhood.”

Uniland purchased the Park Lane site in May 2006 and unveiled an ultra-luxury, 23-story tower one year later. Plans prepared by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Hamilton Houston Lownie called for 68 residences ranging in size from 1,000 to 6,400 sq.ft. and priced from $450,000 to $2 million plus. The project received City approvals in September 2007 and was quickly hit with a lawsuit by neighbors. The lawsuit, since dismissed, and a down economy forced Uniland to put the tower on ice.

Uniland is in the process of meeting with the site’s neighbors and other interested parties as it moves through the City’s review process. The project team is comprised of Uniland Development, Gwen Howard of Foit-Albert Associates and Uniland Construction.