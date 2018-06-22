Big Reveal: East Delavan Infill Project

The latest round of Better Buffalo Fund awards contained funding for previously known projects but there were a few surprises. Rocco Termini received a $359,000 boost to convert a former rooming house at 72 Sycamore Street into an arts hub with live/work units and office space. The future of the site was in a bit of doubt when a neighboring structure was torched and had to be demolished (below).

Also getting a boost was Cedarland Development’s redevelopment of the Eckhardt Building at the northwest corner of Broadway and Fillmore into a mix of uses (above). Cedarland is now proposing first floor commercial space and 26 apartments on the upper floors.

Two projects, both on the East Side, are new. ArchType LLC is proposing a four-unit apartment building at 65 Northland Avenue, two blocks east of Main Street and within walking distance to light rail. The $850,000 project would be built on a vacant lot.

Also new is a $5.9 million project to develop vacant lots at 647-51 East Delavan into a 13,000 sq.ft., three-story mixed-use building (entry image). The properties are located at the southwest corner of E. Delavan and Dutton Avenue, east of Fillmore. It would contain 12 mixed-income apartments and retail space. The developer, R Kyndall Development Group, LLC is based in Warrendale, PA:

R Kyndall Development Group is a real estate development and property management company specializing in high-end commercial and residential developments. We focus on new construction, renovation, restoration, and adaptive reuse projects throughout the diverse neighborhoods of Pittsburgh.

We focus on community revitalization efforts and emphasize responsible and sustainable urban renewal. We partner with well-respected architects, interior designers, and craftsmen to create superior living experiences. By combining utility with innovative design concepts, we create thought provoking, coveted spaces for all of our clients.

More on the project from their website:

Set to open in 2019, this infill community on an abandoned corner lot in East Buffalo will help team with the community to launch the community’s food hall / shared kitchens concept as well as access to healthy cooking classes. The developers believe “giving the community” what they need raises the value of the project as a whole, both making it more attractive and bringing in more community partners.

Design Synergies Architecture is designing the project.